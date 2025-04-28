Ijebu-Rewa organises koddies contest, gives landed properties, other items to pupils

Ijebu Ode-based media brand, Ijebu-Rewa recently marked its sixth anniversary, where crème de la crème of the society were in attendance.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the media, Mayor Sijuade Olalekan, appreciated those who have supported the brand since its inception and assured the public of better representation in years ahead.

Olalekan noted that the motive of the celebration was to give back to the community through various initiatives.

While enumerating the achievements of the media in the last six years of its establishment, the CEO disclosed how it had facilitated job opportunities for hundreds of inhabitants of Ijebu-Ode community.

He further said that the company had facilitated financial support for over 100 people who were battling with various health issues, including cancers, kidney problems and accident-induced injuries.

This year’s Ijebu-Rewa celebration was co-incidental with the Easter anniversary which made the celebration different from the previous ones.

At this year’s celebration, Nigerian Tribune gathered that landed property, among other valuables were presented to children who participated in the Ijebu Rewa Kiddies Contest.

Winner at the contest, Rufai Ayodesire who came first was awarded with a plot of land with other gifts. First runner up, Beracha Adebisi was awarded with a plot of land with other gifts while the second runner up, Hanani Adegunwa was awarded a tab with other gifts.

Further contributing to educational sustainability in the community, the indigenous media body raised funds for over 300 underprivileged primary school pupils and secondary and tertiary students.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE