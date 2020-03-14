Ijebu-Epe road: Viable alternative to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

LAST week, yet another milestone was reached when the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, flagged off the construction of the 14-kilometer Ijebu-Ode-Epe road. The road, which lies at the border area and connects Ogun to Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital, was awarded to Craneburg Construction by Governor Dapo Abiodun in a public-private partnership arrangement under the Build, Use and Transfer framework. The road, whose construction began with a ceremony conducted by Governor Abiodun, members of the state cabinet and engineers from the Craneburg Construction at Ikoto in Odogbolu local government area of the state, has special features, including a dual-carriageway with 10 lanes – four lanes on each side with one pull-out section, and a 14-lane toll plaza for easy payment of tolls. Speaking during the ceremony, the Ogun helmsman noted that the road meant to connect Epe-Ajah-Victoria Island in Lagos State would provide a perfect alternative to the usually locked-down Lagos-Ibadan expressway due to annoyingly ceaseless gridlocks. That was not all: Governor Abiodun assured that the construction would be followed by those of Sagamu-Ojigo and Sango-Ota-Abeokuta roads, among others, provided that the Federal Government agreed to cede the roads to the Ogun State government.

The Ijebu Ode-Epe road indeed used to be among the most prominent roads during the defunct Western Region administration. But with wear and rear and the usual governmental neglect over the years, it eventually became essentially impassable, constituting an aggravation and a nightmare to users. But with the pragmatic intervention by the Ogun State government, its place as a supporting road to the ever busy Lagos/Ibadan expressway would now be enhanced. Many travellers going to Ikorodu, Epe, Lekki and adjoining areas from Ogun State would now see it as a viable alternative. Significantly, the construction would open up the areas that it stretches through for investment opportunities. Truth be told, there’s so much arable land for agriculture and industry, and much economic gains can be harnessed looking at the proximity of the areas to Lagos. Although the Ijebu-Ode-Epe road is a federal road, the governor apparently believes (and he is of course right) that since the residents are Ogun citizens, it goes without saying that they deserve good roads. Indeed, when you look at a place like Lekki, if you are moving from Shagamu and passing through the Lagos/Ibadan expressway toll gate, you would usually encounter traffic jams in areas like Mountain of Fire and Julius Berger bus stop. On difficult days, people spend hours in that ghastly traffic, sweating and lamenting the woes of Nigerian nationhood, including the lack of underground metrolines.

Besides, you may not know what awaits you on the Third Mainland bridge, before you get to your destination in Lekki. People moving from Shagamu to Lagos who have business to do in Lekki or Ikoyi spend valuable hours, sometimes the same six hours that a trip to London by air will cost, on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway. By the way, taking advantage of the situation, traders in essential commodities usually fleece hapless motorists of their hard-earned money, charging double the normal price. Admittedly, though, a major reason for the usual traffic gridlocks in recent times is the fact that that particular road is currently undergoing reconstruction. But that is only part of the story: the Lagos/Ibadan expressway is the busiest road in the country, and so the tense traffic situation will not automatically disappear with its completion. This is why Governor Abiodun’s latest project is particularly strategic: it will not only ease the burden on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway but also fast-track movement and economic transactions between the two contiguous states. Happily, the project is expected to be completed in only twelve months. It will provide empowerment opportunities for people in the area. In this regard, necessary efforts must be made to ensure that the contractors deliver on the project as agreed. Since the road will be tolled when completed, the issue of rehabilitation and repair should pose no serious challenge, especially given the fact that this is a public-private arrangement with inbuilt mechanisms for sustainability.

It is certainly a given that the new project will reduce man hours in traffic and increase productivity. It will enhance the welfare and well-being of the Ogun people and Nigerians in general and facilitate the creation of wealth by economic actors at various levels. In any case, the project is in consonance with the governor’s promise to ensure that every area of the state witnesses rapid development. Crucially, at the moment, road construction is ongoing all over the state. For instance, the Ota road which used to be a nightmare to travellers has been fixed. All of this is sufficiently predicated: roads are vital ingredients of development. As is well known, one of the banes of economic development in the country is poor road network. This explains the fact that one of Governor Abiodun’s earliest moves on assuming office was the establishment of the Ogun State Public Works Agency. The agency immediately began the construction and rehabilitation of township roads in all the three senatorial districts in the state.

With good roads and good economic policies in place, and with security amply guaranteed through the facilities put in place, including communications equipment, 100 4X4 pick-up patrol vehicles and 200 motor bikes given to the state’s law enforcement agencies, together with aerial surveillance via helicopters when necessary, Ogun is certain to become an investment destination. That obviously means that the Ogun people will become greater economic actors. That way, they can join the government in building the future together.

Bakare contributes this piece from Mowe, Ogun State.