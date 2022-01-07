Ijebu East LG chairman receives outstanding award

The chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Adewale Adedayo, has bagged the outstanding local government chairman award in Ogun State.

The honour was bestowed on him by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ogun State chapter, alongside the state deputy governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who was awarded the best woman of 2021, during the Ogun State Youth Awards, held at the Valley View auditorium, Abeokuta.

The state chairman, NYCN, Comrade Abdul-Jabar Ayelaagbe, said the award was given to Adedayo in recognition of his achievements since his election into office.

Ayelaagbe hinted that Ijebu East Local Government boss was adjudged the best through the number of votes cast by the people of the state following his nomination for the award.

He said: “Ouite a lot have been achieved by the Wale Adedayo-led administration in the council area within the short period he was elected alongside 19 others some months back.

“His sterling performance earned him massive votes cast by the people of the state following his nomination. NYCN believes in performance in all areas and this award will go a long way to spur him and his colleagues to do more at the grassroots.”

Adedayo, a journalist cum politician in his remarks at the ceremony, submitted that “the award is a call to do more and a reminder that all acts of every individual is being watched and would be rewarded accordingly.”

While noting that the award wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the people of the local government area and Ogun State at large.

He promised more positive turnaround in the local government area during his tenure, saying his administration firmly believes that the council area can be transformed for the social, economic and political benefits of its people within a very short time.

Adedayo explained that a lot of people are now being encouraged to establish new businesses in the local government area to provide employment.

“At the moment, palliatives have been activated to make roads passable for investors. Plans are also being put in place to boost agriculture, improve the education and healthcare systems, promote tourism and cultural activities as well as enhance security,” he added.

