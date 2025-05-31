Ijebu artist to unveil giant horse sculpture at 2025 Ojude Oba Festival

A young sculptor, who hails from Ijebu-Ode, Yusuf Dongo, is set to showcase a metal horse sculpture that pays tribute to the annually-celebrated Ojude Oba Festival, its rich culture and history of Ijebuland.

The artwork, made entirely from scrap metal and discarded objects, stands as his largest upcycled metal sculpture ever. It features the bust of the Awujale of Ijebu land and relief portraits of past and present Baloguns.

“This piece focuses on identity—where I come from and where I belong,” said Dongo. “It tells the story of Ijebu history and how Ojude Oba evolved into the globally recognised festival it is today.”

The native of Ijebu-Ode and proud horse rider from the Shote Towobola family told Sunday Tribune though he has attended the for years, the sculpture is his most ambitious artistic offering yet.

“It took me about three years to prepare for this project. I tried to showcase it last year, but it didn’t happen,” he revealed.

Dongo, whose journey as a sculptor began with metal fabrication, trained formally at Obafemi Awolowo University and earned a Master’s in Fine Art from De Montfort University in the UK, said his work blends environmental sustainability with cultural storytelling, using upcycled materials to create powerful sculptural forms.

He explained: “My work reflects the philosophy of turning ‘waste into wealth’ and ‘trash into treasure. Scrap metal makes my work more expressive and allows me to break rules for the sake of creative freedom.”

Despite facing major challenges, including power outages, high costs of scrap metal, and a lack of community support, Dongo pushed through. “I relied on a generator for about 80% of the production,” he said. “And most scrap sellers preferred selling in bulk to companies, so getting materials wasn’t easy.”

Still, he hopes his sculpture will make a strong impression at the festival. “I expect mixed reactions: both positive and constructive criticisms,” he said. “But I believe it will spark conversations, especially around how it was created.”

Dongo also hopes his work will inspire young artists. “I want it to give them the courage to pursue ambitious projects and believe in their craft,” he said.

Though he worked alone on this piece, the artist believes it represents a shared story. “Ojude Oba is the perfect platform to exhibit this masterpiece,” he said. “It’s a space for people to connect with our tradition and history through art.”

As for what’s next, Dongo is keeping an open mind. “Honestly… I can only follow the signs,” he said with a smile. “I believe this piece will open doors I never imagined.”

