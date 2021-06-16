Ijaw youths urged to adopt science, technology in wealth creation, peace building

GOVERNOR of Bayelsa State, Mr Douye Diri, has advised Ijaw youths to advance their knowledge in science and technology, using it as a tool to create sustainable wealth and avoid acts of criminality that is bedeviling the Niger Delta region.

The Special Assistant to the Bayelsa State governor, on Students Affairs, Mr Atti Moses, stated this during a Democracy Day celebration/Emerging Leaders Conference, with the theme: ‘The role of science, communication and technology on youth development.’

According to Moses, the Emerging Leaders Conference is an annual event aimed at encouraging Ijaw youths to improve their knowledge and capacity in science, technology and communication based skills.

Moses said: “Youth development is something very challenging, especially when you are organising a programme that is geared towards developing their intellectual capacity. This is not a political gathering but I was happy when I saw lots of youths coming out to grace the event.”

Moses who commended Governor Diri for giving him the opportunity to serve, appealed to the youth to always think positive for the betterment of their society and mankind.

Chairman of Bayelsa State Business Council, Elvis Donkemezuo, suggested that youths should focus more on ideas that would create income for them and better their lives.

Donkemezuo highlighted some of the areas youths could gain knowledge to include, visual editing and design, web design, branding, user experience design, digital marketing, front end development, world press development and python web application development and data analysis.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of Bayelsa State Medical University, Professor Ebitimitula Etebu, said no society could develop without the involvement of its youths.

He said that the state government, established a medical university aimed at training youths in the medical field, while urging youths to take advantage of the opportunity to build the capacity in medical science and technology.

