Ijaw youths stop pipeline project over exclusion

Aggrieved youths from Ijaw communities in Edo State, on Wednesday, stopped the workers of the proposed trunkline between Gbetiokin field and Adagbarasa field, being undertaken by Elcrest, over an alleged exclusion of the communities in the project.

Tribune Online gathered that the workers who were carrying out the survey of the routes, where the proposed pipeline will take, were chased away by the irate youths of the communities.

A representative of the youths, Mr. Andrew Adowei, described the action of the oil company as an affront on the people of the communities.

He said aside the need to inform the people of the proposed survey, none of those carrying out the survey were from the communities that the pipeline passed through.

According to him, “We, youths of Ijaw communities within OML 40 have stopped a survey work for the preparation of a pipeline (trunkline) that will link the the Gbetiokin oil field to Adagbarasa manifold.

“Our anger stems from the fact that we see the action of Elcrest as gross disrespect for these communities. Nobody has come to abreast us about the ongoing survey within our own territory.

“This is an unusual practice by oil companies to just come into host communities without prior information of the scope of work or what they are about doing”, Adowei pointed out.

He, however, stated that some months back, the company had intimated the communities of their plan and even engaged a youth from one of the communities as Ijaw coordinator of the project.

“Prince Igbiriki Barakemiye, who is the Ijaw coordinator of this project, came down to the community to hint us about the scope of the job and even engaged some of our youths.

“But right now, it is just a different scenario we are seeing. They have dropped all the proposed plans they had unfolded to us months back.

“The trunkline project is being diverted from the initial arrangement and many Ijaw communities that were first captured in the project in the first phase have been removed.

“As we speak, nobody has come to tell us the true state of things; why the Ijaw communities were extricated from the pipeline project.

“We only woke up to see workers in our communities without any information or notice.

“What Elcrest is doing is a recipe for ethnic crisis because they seem to be working with a particular tribe by removing the Ijaw communities from the project.

“We want to therefore call on the state and federal government to call the management of Elcrest to order before things start to degenerate within the Benin river”, he appealed.

Meanwhile, a representative of the company, Mr Benson Masade declined to speak on the matter when he was contacted.

