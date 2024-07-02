Aggrieved members of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Anyama Clan, of Onuebum Community in Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa, have stormed a crude oil exploration and energy production site for failing to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) on an Oil Mining Lease (OML) located in the community.

According to the protesting youths, the owner of the project, Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) allegedly disregarded the directive of the State Government to resume negotiation with the host community and comply with local, state, and federal laws establishing the EIA.

The youths numbering over a hundred, arrived the dredging site of the project at about 9.30 am, shutting down work with the support of youths led by the Chairman and secretary of the Onuebum Oil and Gas Task Force, Mr. John Bailiff Egapekpar and Engr. Ebitimi Egbenpere respectively.

The Youths chanted Ijaw songs and displayed placards with inscriptions such as “SEEPCO comply with section 12 of the EIA Act”, “IYC demand implementation of section 236 of the PIA for Onuebum community”, “We reject your non-compliance with Petroleum Industry” and “Desist from your violatory operations in Onuebum”.

The IYC Chairman (Ayama Clan), Comrade Samson Insurance Lucky, said “We were in Onuebum to counter the anomaly of the Sterling global in the areas of the non-conduct of EIA, the disrespect to the Onuebum community and disregard for extant laws.

“We call on the company to resume discussion with the community and respect the relevant laws. The company have also rebuffed and shun efforts by the IYC to assist in the resolution of the contentious issues.”

Speaking to newsmen, the Traditional heads of Onuebum community led by the Paramount Ruler, HRH Obanema Kine Kobolota Osain (Ogo XVI) and his Deputy, High Chief John Alpheus Edede (Opalama XIII) confirmed to newsmen that despite the protest staged by the IYC and youths of the Community, the State Government should call the SEEPCO to order.

The Paramount Ruler, HRH Obanema, while speaking on the development said the community has been on the part of peace and prevailing on the youths to avoid acts that will throw the community into violence, “when they invaded our ancestral land and desecrated our forest and burial sites, we retrained the youths against acts that will instigate quarrel. The company and its agents behave as if they are above the laws.

“What we are asking is for the company to conduct EIA and respect existing laws. Instead of complying, they embarked on divisive tactics. They have disregarded the community authority. We call on the State Government to call the Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) to order.”

He also called on the Federal Ministries of Petroleum Resources, Environment, and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to call SEEPCO to comply with the PIA, Environmental Impact Assessment Act, and Local Content Laws in line with industry best practices.

The Deputy Paramount Ruler, High Chief John Alpheus Edede, Opalama XIII, also despite the directive of the state government for the company to engage the community before further actions, ” they are operating without the consent of the community. We ask them to come and see the community,but they refused.”

“We demanded for the EIA and the work plan. But they ignored the community. Because we love peace and don’t want violence. They have continued to clear project site, mounting perimeter fence , commenced dredging and are also dropping stones materials and blocking of the community’s economic creek with approval from the host community.”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Paramount Ruler on Political and Special Duties, Chief Samuel Ogoniba, called on the agents of the State government to intervene and up their game in the intermediary role, “we don’t want violence. They should prevail on the company to follow normal protocol and not ignore the community.”

