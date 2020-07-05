Ijaw women set to disrupt oil production over yet-to-be-met demands

All is now set to disrupt oil and gas production in Gbaramatu Kingdom of Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State as the 10 days given to the Federal Government to address some demands expires Tuesday.

Gbaramatu Traditional Council of Chiefs, in conjunction with the communities that make up Gbaramatu Kingdom, had, seven days ago, given President Muhammadu Buhari 10 days to address perceived marginalisation of the kingdom.

The Fiyewei (Spokesman) of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, on behalf of the Gbaramatu Traditional Council of Chiefs, who issued a statement seven days ago, had warned that women of the kingdom would halt all oil and gas operations if their requests were not addressed before Tuesday.

Gbenekama, while addressing journalists during a protest rally held at Oporoza, headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom on Saturday, warned the Federal Government not to take the threat lightly as the people were set to execute their threat.

Women, youths, children and the elderly, amid heavy rains, who attended the rally, were seen brandishing placards denouncing the alleged abandonment and neglect of the oil and gas-producing kingdom as the spokesperson addressed journalists.

Chief Gbenekama said action would only have stayed on the threat if the FG swiftly restart the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Gas Revolution Industrial Park, Ogidigben and Deep Seaport in Gbaramatu which have been abandoned after the current government took over in 2015.

He said if the EPZ Gas Revolutionary Park and the Deep Sea Port started in Gbaramatu by former President Goodluck Jonathan had been completed, thousands of direct and indirect jobs would have dislodged unemployment scourge among the people.

Other grievances of the people include the need for the FG to recommence the abandoned Omadinor – Escravos road project that could facilitate economic prosperity and enhance a peaceful coexistence between the Ijaws and the Itsekiris of Warri South and Warri South-West local government areas.

He urged the FG to halt the current bidding process for the 57 Marginal Fields, saying fresh modalities be created for competent companies owned by indigenes of the kingdom to enjoy the right of the first-time refusal on fields located in the area.

He also called for immediate relocation of the Floating Dock/Ship Building Yard back to the kingdom to aide practicals of students of the Nigerian Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, urged the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) to restore electricity to communities currently plunged into darkness for about 18 months.

Leader of the Ijaw Gbaramatu women, Chief Vero Tangbowei, in a chat, said her colleagues were ready to take over all oil and gas companies in their domain come Tuesday.

“We have four (4) more days. We will follow through if the Federal Government insists on continuing this marginalisation and ignores our demands.

“We do not look forward to inflicting more financial burden on the Federal Government during this COVID-19, in four (4) days, we will shut down all exploration activities in our homeland.

“We have stayed silent too long. We will be Silent no more,” she warned.

