Ijaw communities in Edo bemoan govt’s neglect

Ijaw communities in Edo State have raised concerns over years of neglect by successive governments, lamenting the deteriorating state of infrastructure and lack of basic amenities in their areas.

Speaking with journalists in Benin City, the Chairman of the Gelegele Executive Council, Mr. Omaghomi Olu-Derimon, said the situation had left Ijaw people feeling like “destitutes in their own state,” where other ethnic groups visibly benefit from government presence.

Olu-Derimon highlighted the poor state of the only secondary school in Gelegele, stressing that the educational future of their children hangs in the balance due to inadequate facilities and lack of teachers.

“The economic life of our people is threatened not just by poverty, but by our disconnection from the rest of the state through the absence of critical infrastructure like roads. We rely heavily on self-help to survive,” he said.

He noted that repeated appeals to previous administrations had yielded no tangible results.

Olu-Derimon also listed insecurity in the waterways and political marginalisation as major issues affecting Ijaw communities in Edo. He called on Governor Monday Okpebholo to change the narrative by appointing Ijaw representatives into his cabinet.

“We are an integral part of Edo State. Our people have historical and economic importance, especially in fishing and maritime trade. Including us in government would reflect inclusivity and promote development,” he stated.

He reminded the government that Gelegele is the first oil-producing community in Edo State, and therefore, deserves significant government presence.

Olu-Derimon further called for:

Renovation and modernization of the community’s only secondary school

Establishment of a well-equipped vigilante group to secure waterways

Improved political representation for Ijaw communities

According to him, a waterways vigilante would help combat piracy, illegal fishing, and other criminal activities, thus boosting local economic productivity and safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of residents.

“By securing the waterways, we can protect fishermen and traders, increase economic activity, and foster community involvement in development,” he added.

The Ijaw leader urged Governor Okpebholo to take bold steps towards integrating the Ijaw people into the socio-political and economic fabric of the state, saying it would be a sign of justice, equity, and true leadership.