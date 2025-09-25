IITA releases over 200 improved crop varieties in Nigeria

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) says it has released more than 200 improved crop varieties in collaboration with Nigerian research institutions and other partners.

Dr Simeon Ehui, Director-General of IITA and Regional Director, Continental Africa, CGIAR, said this at the 3rd International Conference of the Nigerian Plant Breeders Association (NPBA) in Abuja.

The conference, hosted by IITA, had as its theme “Crop Improvement for Food Security, Sustainable Agricultural Systems and Environment.”

Ehui further said that the organisation has mentored and nurtured the next generation of scientists through the International Association of Research Scholars and Fellows (IARSAF) platform.

He said that IITA, in collaboration with NPBA, remains committed to sustaining career growth for young professionals in plant breeding and related crop improvement disciplines.

The D-G commended plant breeders, researchers, scientists and others for the groundbreaking work they have advanced in fields, laboratories and classrooms across the nation and continent.

He emphasised that they cannot rest on their past laurels, adding that the next chapter of plant breeding demands bold, coordinated action in the areas of resilience, nutrition and equity, collaboration and demand-led breeding.

According to him, crops must be developed to withstand heat, drought, salinity and emerging pests, and this is not just science, it is survival.

He said, “We must not only produce more food, but we must also produce better food that nourishes, diversifies diets and empowers smallholder farmers, especially women and youths.

“Plant breeding is too important to be left to breeders alone. We must break down silos and draw insights from across disciplines, including plant health, nutrition, climate adaptation, markets and social science.

“On demand-led breeding, strong engagement with the private sector is essential to ensure that innovation reaches farmers and markets effectively.

“Plant breeding is about the farmer in a drought-prone village, the child who needs a more nutritious meal and the young breeder who will carry this work forward.

“Every seed we improve carries the promise of a better life for someone, somewhere.”

He urged stakeholders to bear in mind that the future is not written but bred, nurtured and cultivated through collective efforts.

The D-G further urged them to envision a world where no farmer fears a failed harvest, no child goes hungry and no community is left behind in the pursuit of agricultural innovation.

“Together, we can turn these dreams into seeds and those seeds into solutions,” he said.

Ehui said that IITA was delighted to host colleagues from across Nigeria, Africa and beyond whose work is central to the shared ambition of achieving a food-secure, climate-resilient future powered by innovation.

“In the next few days, we will tackle the pressing challenges that plague us: climate variability, pests and diseases, nutrition, sustainable intensification, and the delivery of quality seed to farmers, while showcasing the breakthroughs that modern breeding, genomics, biotechnology and data science make possible.”

He identified the theme as timely, adding that agriculture is faced with climate change, biodiversity loss and the urgent need for resilient, efficient systems.

“Within these challenges lies extraordinary opportunity. Plant breeding, with its rich history and rapidly evolving technologies, is not merely about better crops, it is about safeguarding our food, our livelihoods and our planet.

“Over the past century, plant breeders have quietly been heroes of progress, producing high-yielding, pest-resistant and climate-smart varieties for food security. The Green Revolution dramatically increased yields and saved millions from famine.

“Advances in genomics, CRISPR editing and precision phenotyping have turned the unimaginable into everyday practice.

“Breeding for nutritional quality has delivered crops enriched with vitamins and minerals, combating hidden hunger.

“Improved seed systems ensure farmers receive safe, clean, high-quality seeds when needed. These achievements remind us that innovation in plant breeding is innovation for humanity.”

