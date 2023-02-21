By Nurudeen Alimi

THE International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) says it has embarked on “genetic diversity” land race for the African yam-bean (AYB) crop with over 40 varieties, to improve soil fertility and achieve food security.

Genetic Professor and Principal Investigator for African yam-bean, IITA, Morufat Balogun, made this known at the ongoing research, conducted by the institute, recently, in Kano.

According to her, the reintroduced crop with 40 varieties has the ability to produce bean and tuber, rich in protein and calories needed for human growth and development.

She added that the crop could also withstand climatic changes after showing prospects even in areas with less rainfall, as shown by research.

The agronomist described AYB as a high nutritional packed crop abandoned due to introduction of quick maturing crops.

She said: “African yam-bean is an indigenous crop. It is a legume, traditionally held in high importance, especially in south western Nigeria.”

“Taking African yam-bean secures the health and nutrition of the family because it contains more than 30 per cent of protein, higher than other plants and crops.

Speaking further, she said that the reintroduced crop also has the ability to fix atmospheric nitrogen.

“All crops usually require nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium and some micro-nutrients for them to grow well in the soil. “This crop is able to fix the nitrogen in the air and convert it to what is needed in the soil; that means, it will reduce the use of synthetic fertilisers and bring farmers more profit by spending less on fertilisers.





“It has been forgotten due to national and international support as well as funding for crops like cowpea and soybean,” Balogun said.

She added that the rebirth of the crop would lead to better environmental preservation, thereby leading to higher food security, with its better options for nutrients.

