IITA DG, wife conferred with Aare, Yeye Afurugbin-ola title

The Director-General of the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr Ntereanya Sanginga and his wife, Charlotte, have been conferred with the ‘Aare and Yeye Afurugbin-ola of the source’ title by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The ceremony, which took place at the Ile Ooduwa, Ile-Ife, Osun State, had in attendance a former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, the representative of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, a former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, Deputy Governor, Osun State, Mr Benedict Alabi, Secretary to Osun State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, among others.

While conferring the chieftaincy title on Dr Sanginga and his wife, Oba Ogunwusi said the honour was a recognition of his giant strides and dedication to innovative agricultural development in the country and Africa.

“Your name will come into perpetuity. Your name has been inscribed on this bronze hoe; anybody with a hoe will never lack food because all you need to do is till the land and plant your crop. We are using what God has given to us on this throne to pray for you, you will never lack anything in your life. We also have the cutlass which is also made of bronze and will last till perpetuity,” the Ooni said.

Former president, Obasanjo, on his part, said the conferment of the title on Dr Sanginga was well deserved giving the giant strides he has achieved as the first African DG of IITA.

“I will want to assure you of what is known of the Sangingas. I want to approve of his work and commitment to agriculture, that he will live up to the expectation and the honour that has been bestowed on him.”

Obasanjo also requested the Ooni not to be partisan in the politics of Nigeria but to ensure a balance between his royal father role and politics. “As far as politics is concerned, we have always had two sides and that is part of our strengths in Yorubaland. Even in pre-independence in Yorubaland we had two strong sides. As the father of all, many Yoruba sons and daughters will come to you to say they are interested in one political position or the other. Any one of them that comes to you and says he wants to become the president or governor, just bless the person and let him go. Please, don’t allow them to place any burden on you,” Obasanjo said.

On his part, the Chief of State to the Oyo State Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi, the conferment of the chieftaincy title on Dr Sanginga was a recognition of excellence and dedication.

“It’s an event that has proven that when someone is dedicated the person will be recognised, irrespective of where you come from. Do good to humanity then your recognition will come,” he said.

Dr Sanginga, who described the conferment of the chieftaincy title as an honour, said it will spur him to do more in agricultural development and revolution in the country and in Africa.

He also thanked the Ooni for finding him and his wife worthy to be recognised as deserving of the title.

