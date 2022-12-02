IHR lauds Saudi over early preparations for 2023 hajj

THE Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), an organisation that reports and monitors hajj operations in Nigeria, has commended the move by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to begin preparations for the 2023 hajj this month.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the group’s national coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed.

According to IHR, the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj will hold a virtual meeting with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on December 21 while a similar meeting has been scheduled for December 18 with the South Africa Hajj and Umrah Council to review the 2022 hajj and discuss the guidelines for 2023 hajj.

The group said it was commendable that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had begun reaching out to hajj-participating countries early for an all-inclusive hajj policy and guidelines for the forthcoming hajj exercise.

It said: “This will create a seamless synchronisation of major procedures and allow hajj missions to troubleshoot their challenges that may inhibit commensurate service delivery to our dear pilgrims.

“So far, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, has visited Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Egypt where they held talks ranging from hajj services to diplomatic relations with those countries.”

“Notable was the minister’s speech during his visit to Egypt on October 10 where he expressed appreciation for the efforts and organisational measures taken annually by the Egyptian Ministry of Interior to arrange, prepare and supervise the Egyptian hajj mission, as well as his aspiration to identify the obstacles that Egyptian pilgrims may face during the hajj season and any proposals to overcome them. It is a welcome development that the Minister of Hajj is aware and ready to assist hajj-participating countries to overcome their peculiar challenges.

“While in Indonesia, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah said that they discussed a partnership between the Kingdom and Indonesia in creating a better pilgrimage experience as part of the goals of Vision 2030 – meaning that the tour is about service to hajj and umrah pilgrims.”

IHR said early issuance of 2023 hajj guidelines would assist hajj missions across the world to marshal their operational plans towards a hitch-free exercise.