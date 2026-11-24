• Appeal to Ondo govt on road rehabilitation

Residents of Igunshin community in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State have applauded the renovation and modernisation of their community market, and the installation of solar-powered streetlights by Hengji Mining Company Limited.

The projects, donated by the company as part of its commitment to community development, are expected to boost trading activities, improve security and provide a more conducive environment for residents and traders.

The inauguration attracted community leaders, residents and representatives of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, with beneficiaries commending the company for its intervention.

Speaking, a director of the company, Leonard Robert, said the projects marked the completion of the company’s five-year Community Development Agreement (CDA) with the community.

Robert disclosed that the reconstruction of the market cost approximately N6 million, adding that the company installed solar-powered streetlights to improve security and the general environment.

He commended the firm for its cooperation, over the years, and urged residents to sustain the cordial relationship for mutual development.

He appealed to the government to rehabilitate roads linking farming communities to markets to ease the transportation of agricultural produce.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, represented by the Assistant Director and Mines Environmental Compliance Officer in charge of Ondo State, Saheed Adebesin, described the projects as part of the company’s obligations to its host community under the CDA.

Adebesin explained that the agreement was a statutory requirement under Section 116 of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act and Section 193 of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Regulations.

He said the company had fulfilled its obligations under the five-year agreement, adding that the inauguration of the market and solar lighting projects marked the final phase of its 2026 programme.

He stressed that a new five-year development agreement is expected to commence next year, and urged community leaders and stakeholders to ensure proper utilisation and maintenance of the facilities, emphasising that future projects will reflect the pressing needs of residents.

He advised the community to prioritise extending solar lighting to areas not covered by the current project.

In his remarks, the Alara of Igunshin land, Oba Lawrence Adelaisoye, thanked the company for the intervention as the renovated market would improve local commerce, sanitation and the trading environment.

The monarch, however, appealed to the government to complement the company’s efforts by rehabilitating roads in the community and extending solar-powered lighting to uncovered areas.

He also urged residents and the company to maintain their peaceful relationship, stressing that sustained cooperation was essential to attracting further development to the community.

Oba Adelaisoye said the renovated market would provide traders and buyers with a better environment for commercial activities.