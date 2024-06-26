Students of the Independence Grammar School, Ondo, Ondo State, will have cause to celebrate as the old students of the school (1984 set) are set to donate a multimillion-dollar garment factory workshop as part of the 40th reunion anniversary.

The chairman of the planning committee, Victor Oriola, made this known in a statement, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos, saying that the inauguration and reunion, which were part of giving back to the school, come up on Friday at the school premises on the Ondo/Ore highway.

Oriola disclosed that meritorious service awards were conferred on deserving old students to spur others to participate in the growth and development of the school.

Those who received the award are the national president of the alumni association of the school, Mr. Dele Edokpayi, and the national treasurer, Odunayo Olasanoye.

Others are Chief Abayomi Fadojutimi, Alhaji Alade Ademola, Damilola Roseline Awosanya, and Damilola Raymond Adeniyi.

On why the 1984 set built and equipped the garment-making workshop for the students, a member of the 1984 set who coordinated the project, Mr Yinka Ijelu, said it was as a result of findings that the students were going to learn how to sew cloth after school hours instead of attending the evening lessons.

The 1984 set, however, urged the Ondo State governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to focus more on education, which has been the pride of the state from time immemorial, adding that he (Aiyedatiwa) too should write his name in gold like the late Governor Olusegun Agagu, who established the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa.

