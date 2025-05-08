IGS spurs, rewards students’ excellent performance in Mathematics on Founders Day

As part of the efforts to foster academic excellence and spur the interest of students in Mathematics, Ibadan Grammar School (IGS) has established a Maths Club for its students, with the full support of its old students’ association.

The virtues of the budding club was extolled at the distribution of 60 leaves exercise books to the students in commemoration of this year’s Founder’s Day celebration and presentation of gifts to exceptional students in the Math club, which was launched last year by the Urban Books and Technology Inc., the sponsor of the annual Spelling Bee in the school.

Speaking about the initiative, the national coordinator of Urban Books and Technology Inc., Mr Hakeem Suara, said it is meant to enhance the capacity and preparation of the students, as well as to generate enthusiasm to learn the subject, in order to forestall the general trend of mass failure in external examinations.

He said the Maths club became imperative in the school, to strike a balance between the two key subjects, English Language, which the Spelling Bee is already impacting and Mathematics, which are major compulsory subjects the students must pass to gain admission into tertiary institutions.

While pledging the continuous support of Urban Books and Technology, Inc., to the club, he hinted that the old students as a body had also supported the imitative with a Mathematics laboratory to aid the teaching and learning activities in the club being handled by a 12-man team comprising all the Mathematics teachers of the school, headed by Mr Adegbola Fashina.

He disclosed that the Urban Books and Technology, Inc., sponsored the Mr Olajide Ogungbadero, a member of the 1965/69 set of the school is an arm of ‘Pick up a Book Instead of a Weapon’ campaign in Nigeria, which has its base in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, where the benefactor resides.

According to Mr Suara, who is also an old student of the school, the club is open to all the students regardless of their levels and it is free of charge.

He commended the management of the school, the Mathematics teachers for their commitment and the pioneer students in the club for taking a bold step in leading the drive.

Speaking at the event, the vice president general, Ibadan Grammar School Old Students Association (IGSOSA), Mr Femi Adelugba, who represented the president general, Barrister Dayo Onakoya, at the event, charged the student not choose the easy path, study hard and always be on top of their games academically.

He challenged them to also endeavour to succeed in life as the school’s ambassadors and in order to be able to replicate the same gesture in the school to impact the lives of those who are coming behind them, like the old students are doing today.

The principal of the senior school, Mr Abiodun Ogunleye, expressed joy at the laudable programme, saying, “I’m happy this is happening in my tenure as the 17th principal of IGS.”

He thanked Mr Ogungbadero for the scheme and the entire old students for the passion and dedication toward their alma mater as well as the commitment to the academic performance of the current students of the school.

Also speaking at the event, the former principal of St. Luke’s College (beside IGS), Dr Deborah Salami, enjoined the student to take advantage of the club even if they might not end up studying the Mathematics as a course, noting, “It will helps you to engage in critical thinking and be analytical and lead an organised lifestyle.”

The head of the Mathematics club, Mr Adegbola Fashina in his comment said there has been a great change in the trajectory of the students’ performance in Mathematics since the club was birthed.

“Our students’ love for Mathematics is now higher compared to what it was before. We urged the sponsors not to relent, regardless of the challenges; they should forge ahead as it has really inspired the students.”

“I can confidently say that it will have a great impact on our results in both NECO and WAEC examinations this year,” he stressed.

According to Mrs Latifah Giwa (nee Ogungadero), the idea of rewarding the pioneer set of the club would not only encourage them to work harder, it will provoke others to join.

The high point of the event was the distribution of 60 leaves exercise books to the students of the school, courtesy of Urban Books and Technology Inc., as well as textbooks and cash gifts to members of the Math club for their brilliant performance in the conducted examination.

Also in attendance at the event were the liaison officer, IGSOSA/IGS, Mr Femi Bobade; assistant general secretary, IGSOSA, Mr Olugbemiga Oluwasola; social and publicity secretary, IGSOSA, Mr Sola Aribisala; assistant coordinator, Urban Books and Technology Inc., Mrs Lara Alabi, the management team of IGS, and Urban Books and Technology Inc., teachers, among others.

