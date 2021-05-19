IGR: FCT Permanent Secretary inaugurates high-powered committee for improved service delivery

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, on Wednesday, inaugurated a high-powered committee on partnership with financial institutions on land matters as part of efforts to reposition the FCT Land Administration for effective service delivery and improved revenue generation.

A statement by the Press Secretary to the Permanent Secretary, Tony Odey, said the committee, which was inaugurated in Abuja, is expected to invent ways of increasing the revenue profile of the FCT Administration, with a week ultimatum to submit its report to the administration for immediate action.

The committee, according to the statement, is also expected to fast-track processes involved in the acquisition of Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) and other title documents for various individuals in the territory.

He expressed optimism that the committee would work assiduously to come up with far-reaching recommendations with a view to addressing delay in the acquisition of Certificate of Occupancy, other title documents as well as unlock huge revenue stuck in land transactions.

The permanent secretary assured residents of the territory that the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello would continue to address all challenges associated with the acquisition of Certificate of Occupancy and other title documents in the nation’s capital city.

In his response, the Chairman of the Committee, Barrister Harisu Umar commended the Permanent Secretary for the laudable and proactive initiative of thinking outside the box at a time the country was seriously confronted with acute financial challenges.

Other members are, Special Assistant to the Permanent Secretary, Mr Adewinle Pius; Deputy Director, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Adamu Adamu; Financial Adviser, Mr Ayodele Olayinka; Assistant Director, Department of Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS), Mr Yusuf Jafar; Assistant Director, Department of Land Administration, Mr Kumatin Ikya; Assistant Director, Hassan Zakari; and Technical Assistant to the Permanent Secretary, Mr Abubakar Faskari.

