IGR expert raise alarm over states’ dependence on federal allocation

Immediate past chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), Professor Muritala Awodun, has raised the alarm that inability of many states of the federation to survive without federal allocation portends economic danger.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, Awodun, who is a Professor of Business and Entrepreneurship and the Director, Centre for Enterprise and Human Capital Development, Crown-Hill University, Eyenkorin, Kwara State, said that not up to six states could survive without federal allocation going by the current figures of the internally generated revenue of the 36 states of the federation.

Professor Awodun said that it is high time state governments realized that revamping of their internally generated revenue is the viable route to sustainability of the economy.

“Inability of many states of the federation except probably six to survive without federal allocation portends danger. And I say danger in the sense that it is not that these other states cannot actually generate sufficient IGR but because they are solely dependent on the money that comes from the Federal sources which comes with little or no efforts and because it is barely adequate for them to pay salaries and do some other things, they tend to be contented with that status. So, what if that source stops today, how are those other states going to survive? To me, this is the time for these states to begin to look at what they need to do to transform other sources of revenue internally for the sustainability of their states.

“Every state in Nigeria has one form of resource or the other that can actually make that state to survive, but we are not looking at such a direction because we have a source of revenue that is like free money. My take is that we should not wait until the situation becomes too late, as the present state of affairs is not sustainable for too long and the warning signals are already out there.

“Imagine Lagos State remaining at the level of its IGR some 20 years ago, if nothing had been done to revolutionize the IGR, the potential will still remain there as potential but without anybody driving it to reality. Look at River State some eight years ago, look at their IGR and look at what it has turned out to be now. The states in the top 10 bracket of IGR in Nigeria, including Lagos, have not even started, based on the potential internal revenue in these states, talk less of reaching their full potential, but the fact that they have endeavoured to do something, even including Kwara State, means they have realized that the revamping of their internally generated revenue is the viable route to sustainability.

“Before we embarked on the reform of the revenue process in Kwara State, some six years ago, it was like a mission impossible. Kwara was condemned to less than N700 million IGR monthly for so long and nobody thought that making an average of N2billion or more could be possible on a monthly basis. The study conducted then in 2014, in Kwara shows that conservatively, without increasing the tax rates but harnessing the existing potentials through process improvements, the monthly IGR of the state can climb to N5 billion monthly over a 10-year period (i.e. by 2024/2025).

“All these other states have to begin to look inward to develop their IGR collection process. The Federal Allocation the states collect, if adequately applied towards developing infrastructure and providing conducive business environment that will make the state conducive for productive activities, is capable of translating into IGR in one form or the other subsequently”.

Professor Awodun, who lamented that almost all managers of states’ resources in the country were not focused on development, said that, “they all prefer easy sources of money than what is considered as sources of revenue that are difficult to harness. IGR is one source of revenue not easy to harness when compared to federal allocation sources and borrowing. Everybody comes to Abuja at the end of the month, share money and go back to their states to expend these funds on recurrent expenditure while the capital expenditure that could impact the majority of their people is neglected and this is not sustainable.”

He also said that all the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT, had not reached their full potentials, adding that, “the six states that are said to be doing well can still do far better based on the revenue potentials of those states. They are being appraised as having done well only compared to where they are coming from. The Federal Government, in terms of revenue generation, can do a lot better than what they are doing now, so can all the 36 states. Those that are doing well now should be encouraged in that direction so that they will do better.