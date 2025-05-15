IGP’s wife commissions POWA model children school in Bauchi

Wife of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mrs Elizabeth Kayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, commissioned POWA Model Children School in Sum village, Bogoro LGA of Bauchi to boost education in the area.

The IGP’s Wife also performed the groundbreaking /fundraising ceremony for the establishment of a POWA Model Secondary School in the village.

Speaking at the ceremony, Elizabeth Kayode Egbetokun explained that the project stands as a demonstration of the constant commitment and love for children and education, and also builds a strong foundation for the betterment and future of not only the Police children but also all other children in the community.

“It is therefore a beacon of hope and a symbol of the strong bond between our community and the Nigeria Police Force. The commissioning of this school marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a more efficient, effective and result oriented Police Officers Wives Association (POWA),” She said.

According to her, “This school can be seen as a perfect example of POWA’s core values in action, as It demonstrates our earnest support to the families of those who risk their lives in the service of our beloved nation Nigeria, and also contributing our little quota towards the development of our communities by providing basic social amenities.”

The IGP’s Wife added that, “Also, It shows our commitment to investing in the future of our nation and ensuring our children gets the best education and preparing them for the challenges ahead. “As life they say is not a bed of roses”, but early preparation, provision of the right support and facilities, prioritizing all key elements of early learning is key to successful learning process which will culminate in a better future for the children.”

She added that, “Furthermore, this great establishment is more than just bricks and mortar; it embodies a vision for a brighter future. It is a place where our children, the future Doctors, Lawyers, Accountants, Professors, Engineers, Police and Military officers and most importantly, leaders of POWA, will receive quality education that nurtures their mind, strengthens their character, and prepares them for a successful life.”

According to her, “Locating this school within this community, under the watchful eyes of POWA and the Police Force, symbolizes a commitment to safeguarding our children’s wellbeing and fostering a sense of security and trust. It represents a partnership between law enforcement and the community, working hand in hand to create a safe and conducive environment for our children to learn.”

“It is noteworthy that we understand the challenges faced by children of our dedicated Officers and other children in our local communities, where parents often work long and unpredictable hours, making it difficult to provide consistent support and guidance, to this end, this school has been designed to bridge that gap by providing a safe and conducive environment where Children can learn, grow and thrive alongside their peers,” she added.

She further stated that, “The school curriculum will be tailored to meet the specific needs of Police Children, fostering their emotional intelligence, resilience and understanding of the vital role their parents play in keeping our community safe.”

“It will also provide opportunities for extracurricular activities, fostering creativity, teamwork and love for learning. Because all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” She added.

Elizabeth Kayode Egbetokun added that, “Today we celebrate the opening of a new school and the ground breaking/ fund raising for the commencement of a Secondary School project.”

According to her, “The launch of this new chapter in the lives of our children is a chapter that will be boldly written in history, Let us all commit to supporting this institution/ project by ensuring that it becomes a place of excellence, where every child feels valued, empowered and prepared for a bright future. A place of pride and prestige for our kids, parents and community in general.”

“Pursuant to the above, therefore, I humbly wish to invite you all to join us in making history by establishing a POWA Model Secondary School, for as the saying goes, ‘what is worth doing is worth doing well,” she called.

She added, You will agree with me that this project will never be complete without the establishment of a secondary school to complement it. It is on that premise that I invite you all to kindly donate generously for the execution of this project. Your donations, either in cash or materials, will be highly appreciated, and I have no doubt in my mind that God will replenish your purses in a million-fold.”

The IGP’s Wife further stated that, “Then, to the beloved teachers that will not,urture these children, I urge you all to instill good values into these children, inspire them with passion, dedication and the zeal/willingness to learn. To our children, I encourage you all to embrace this opportunity to learn with enthusiasm and to strive for greatness.”

She then expressed her gratitude to everyone who made this dream a reality, particularly the generous donors, whose contributions have made a significant difference in the lives of the children, as well as dedicated POWA women, whose tireless efforts have brought the project to reality.

