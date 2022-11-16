IGP warns officers against destabilising community policing

The Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force, Usman Baba Alkali has warned community policing officers to desist from destabilizing the process of engaging the community in policing Nigeria

The Nigeria Police Force boss also clarified that there is a difference between community police officers and the regular policemen

The IGP was represented by the Deputy Inspector General in charge of South West, DIG Babatunde Kokumo. gave the warning on Wednesday in Lagos at a workshop for stakeholders in community policing

The police chief also explained that the community police officers were recruited under the Supernumerary Police provisions of the Nigeria Police Act and were expected to voluntarily serve their local communities by complementing the Nigeria Police in guaranteeing community safety.

The police boss said, “is vital as we have of recently recorded incidences in which such Community Policing Officers misconstrued their status, and the limitations of their authorities and functions to embarrass the Federal Government and the Force by advancing unjustifiable requests or behaving in an unruly manner.”

“While the brains behind such misconducts were promptly identified and dealt with in line with the ethical standards that they are bound by, I consider it essential that I utilize this forum to sound a note of warning to Community Policing Officers to appreciate that their actions should be driven by patriotism and genuine passion for community peace, safety, and security. ”

He advised that ” They should also continue to operate within the limits of their privileges as the Force leadership will continue to isolate and firmly deal with any of them that attempts to destabilise the implementation process and gains of the Community Policing initiative of the Federal Government”.

IGP Baba boss also explained that the workshop which was being organized across the six geopolitical zones of the country was designed to deepen the implementation of the Community Policing Model, following its approval and adoption by the Federal Government in the Year 2020, as the internal security strategy of the country.

He noted that since the commencement of the phased implementation of the Community Policing Project in Nigeria, lots of grounds which included the recruitment, training, kitting, and deployment of Community Policing Officers (CPOs) across the country as well as the basic training of strategic actors and stakeholders in the community policing implementation process, had been covered.

The IGP noted that “As a nation, and for us as the lead law enforcement agency in Nigeria, Community Policing is undoubtedly the way to go in the drive to effectively address the complex and challenging dynamics of crime, and mitigate the challenges associated with our current and emerging internal security realities. ”

“I am, therefore, excited to note that the Community Policing strategy, as approved by the Federal Government, is gradually taking root in Nigeria and is being warmly embraced by our most strategic partners, the Nigerian people.”

