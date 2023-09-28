The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on Thursday, visited the National Trauma Centre, National Hospital, to personally assess the condition of a Police Inspector, Omeje Matthew, who was brutally attacked and macheted by armed hoodlums at his residence in Kabusa, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.’

According to the statement, the IGP emphasized that the attack on a Police Officer in the line of duty or off-duty ” is an attack on the entire law enforcement community and the peace and security of our society.”

It added that The IGP, who frowned at attacking police personnel, warned in the strongest terms that such attacks would not be tolerated and that the perpetrators would face the full force of the law.

It further explained that the IGP has directed the FCT Commissioner of Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure that the perpetrators were swiftly apprehended and brought to justice, adding that the IGP also seized the opportunity to charge other Commissioners of Police and Tactical Commanders to ensure proper closure of all pending investigations into attacks on police officers and men within their respective jurisdictions.

According to the statement, the IGP, while extending his heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of the assaulted Police Inspector and others who were in the same situation, assured them and their families of the full support and assistance of the Nigeria Police Force.





