IGP suspends tinted windscreen permits, says roadblocks remain prohibited

Worried by the worsening security situation in the country, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba on Monday, ordered the immediate suspension of further issuance of SPY number plates and tinted glass permits due to abuses associated with their use across the country.

The IGP who gave the directive in Abuja while speaking at the monthly meeting with strategic commanders of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) also ordered the immediate clampdown on violators of the new directive aimed at checkmating the abuses associated with them.

Baba, who expressed displeasure over several individuals turning the use of SPY number plates and tinted glasses into a status symbol after obtaining them, fraudulently warned against non-compliance with the new directives by the state commands.

The Police chief, however, assured that the existing authorisations were being reviewed and a protocol to regulate the issuance of such permits would be put in place.

The IGP, in the same manner, frowned at an emerging trend in which some motorists cover their number plates across the country, the practice which he said inhibits law enforcement operations.

He directed the commissioners of police as part of their operations, to arrest any motorist involved in the act. Baba also reprimanded Commissioners of Police who are still allowing the mounting of roadblocks in their jurisdictions.

“For the avoidance of doubts, roadblocks under any description or guise remain banned across the country and any officer found to be contravening this order will be held liable and dealt with firmly.

“Society has evolved. Roadblocks as a policing model are becoming obsolete and unacceptable. Hence, we are working towards enhancing our intelligence-led and technology driven policing capability as well as strengthening the Safer Highway Motorised Patrol Scheme as an alternative to roadblocks.

“Therefore, you are tasked to ensure that deployments within your commands are reviewed and your operations aligned to this new policing approach which discourages the disposition to limiting the liberty of citizens through roadblocks which are known to be avenues for corrupt tendencies and other vices that widen the trust gap between the citizens and the Police.

“The X-Squad and Monitoring Unit have been mandated to commence a special operation across the country to enforce this directive.”

The IGP also cautioned the commissioners against still allowing their officers to unnecessarily and indiscriminately impound vehicles at Police stations.

According to him, “Police facilities are not junkyards and must not be turned to one. I ask you to return to your commands and undertake a major operation to clear all such indiscriminately impounded vehicles off your stations.”

