IGP staying put despite clocking 60 years by March ― FG

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman Baba, will not go on retirement despite clocking the age of 60 by March 2023, the Federal government says.

The Minister of Police of Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, cleared the air on mounting speculation that having attained the mandatory civil service retirement age, he will have to go.

But fielding questions from correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Police Affairs minister said: “I don’t know where you got your record but by the provision of Police Act 2020, the IGP is now supposed to have a tenure of 4-year period and Mr President has given him letter of appointment in that regard.

“So the issue of the IG going out during this election period does not arise.”

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the then DIG Baba as the acting Inspector General of Police in April 6, 2021, but was confirmed as the substantive Inspector General of Police on June 2021 by the Police council.

There had been speculation that Baba, three Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), many Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and 290 other policemen will retire in the first quarter of this year despite the imminent general elections.

Dingyadi also revealed that FEC approved the draft bill for an Act to establish Nigeria Police Force College Training School and institution to serve as centres for professional training of officers, Nigerian Police Force and other related matters.

Speaking on it, the Police Affairs Minister explained: “It is worth it to note that as part of Mr President’s reform of Nigerian police ecosystem, the ministry is championing police reforms with the strong backing of the presidency, and stakeholders to address observed gaps in the training and retraining of police officers.

“They have habilitated and upgraded available police training institutions and facilities nationwide. Tackle lack of funding to take care of the training institutions and create a robust structure for effective management and administration of the institutions.

“In consideration of the above, the Federal Executive council has today graciously approved the draft bill for an act to establish Nigeria police force college training school and institution to serve as centres for professional training of officers, Nigerian police force and other related matters.





“It has also directed the Attorney General the Federal Minister of Justice, to transmit the draft bill to National Assembly for enactment into law.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, by the time this draft bill is passed by the National Assembly, it is expected to change the narrative in our institutions. In addition to giving legal backing to these institutions and financial autonomy, it will also have to mobilize the much-needed technical and financial support from within and outside the country for the modernization of police training facilities towards improving the quality of officers that are produced for deployment, in furtherance of federal government’s agenda on police reforms for effective policing in the country.”

