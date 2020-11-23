IGP promotes 16 police officers killed during #EndSARS protests, 82,729 others

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Monday approved the promotion of 82,779 junior police officers to their next ranks as part of the ongoing efforts at boosting the morale of personnel and repositioning the force for greater efficiency.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

According to the statement, 56,779 Sergeants were promoted to Inspector cadre, 17,569 Corporal were promoted to Sergeants and 8,431 Constables were promoted to Corporal.

The statement further added that “those promoted also include 86 junior officers negatively impacted by the #EndSARS protests out of which 16 got special posthumous promotion while 70 others injured during the violence arising from the #EndSARS protests equally specially promoted.

The IGP, while congratulating the officers, charged them to see their promotion as a mark of additional responsibility and a call to rededicate themselves to their professional calling.

He enjoined them to continue to carry out their duties diligently and in conformity with best practices and respect for the rights of the citizen.

He noted that the promotion albeit, posthumously, of the officers who were killed by some #EndSARS protesters was a symbolic gesture in recognition of the ultimate price they paid in the service of the nation.

The IGP promised to work with all relevant agencies, organs of government and other stakeholders in driving a successful reform of the police for improved welfare and conditions of service towards better service delivery to the people.

