The Police High Command has said it was mapping out an effective strategy to defeat armed banditry, kidnappings, cattle rustling and all forms of criminality in parts of the country.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, stated this, on Thursday, when he visited the Joint Task Force of police and members of Special Constabulary Vigilante at Gidan Kasanga, in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Represented by Commissioner of Police Niger State Command, Mr Adamu Usman, the IGP explained that the fight against crimes must be fought and won at all costs.

IGP Mohammed Adamu stressed the need for members of the public to supply the Police Operatives and other Sister Agencies, with credible intelligence that would assist security personnel in carrying out their mandates.

He said the Police cannot do it alone while calling for the need for collective efforts by all and sundry to rid Nigeria of criminal elements.

IGP Mohammed Adamu who advised the Officers and Men to operate within the ambit of Law, also appreciated them for sacrificing their lives in their service to the Nation, saying, “while Nigerians are celebrating their Christmas and the forthcoming New Year festivities at home with their families, but my Officers and Men will be celebrating in the bush to protect lives and property of the citizenry.”

Also in his remarks, the Hon Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Niger State, Bar Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, said, “communities in the state have agreed to rid its people from bandit attacks.”

Barr Abdulmalik Sarkin daji, however, assured them of state government support at all times to succeed.

He said the Task Force has cleared bandits hideout in Kontagora, Rijau Mariga, LGAs and are now in Mashegu Local Government Area of the State for a final push to clear such bandits.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

IGP promises effective strategy to defeat armed banditry