IGP presents N34.5m cash to families of deceased police officers in Zamfara

The Inspector General of police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has presented the sum of N34.5million to the deceased families of 10 police officers who died during active service in Zamfara State.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Zamfara State Police Command public relations officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said the gesture was part of the IGP’s welfare initiative to serving, and families of deceased officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

“On Thursday, 7th October 2022, the Commissioner of Police Zamfara state Command CP Kolo Yusuf on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba presented cheques worth Thirty-Four Million, Five Hundred and Ninety-Seven Thousand, One Hundred and Forty-Three Naira, Forty-Nine Kobo (N34, 597, 143. 49) to Ten next of kins of the deceased officers including one CPL Sani Sagir attached to Gummi Division who sustained injury while on operations against Bandits in Zamfara state”.

The Zamfara State commissioner of police Kolo Yusuf who represented the IGP during the Cheques Presentation disclosed that it was in continuation of the IGP’s Group life welfare insurance/Personal Accident schemes for families of deceased officers.

According to him, the monies were presented to Nine (9) next of kin, while a cheque of One Hundred Thousand Naira was presented to CPL. Sani Sagir attached to Gummi Division as a medical expense for the injury he sustained during operation.

The police Commissioner appreciated the IGP for his continuous concern for the welfare of Police officers.

He described the gesture as timely and it will go a long way in alleviating suffering being faced by families of deceased Police officers and would boost the morale of the serving personnel.

The Zamfara CP, therefore, charges the beneficiaries to utilize the money judiciously, noting that, in the last year, the Command had received a similar gesture from the IGP eleven (11) times and presented the same to the beneficiaries.

Some of the beneficiaries included Charles Mark Jatau and Zainab Zubairu, who spoke on behalf of other Next of Kins and thanked the IGP for the gesture and his concern for the family.