IGP orders Osun CP to investigate alleged assault on woman inspector, Bamidele

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday directed the Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Olaleye Faleye, to investigate the alleged assault on a woman inspector, Olorunsogo Bamidele by her Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) in Ode Omu, Osun State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, over a viral video of a Bamidele accusing the DCO, ASP Ajayi Mathew of assaulting her for refusing his romantic advances.

He explained that the IGP was awaiting the report of the investigation from Osun State Police Command before necessary actions would be taken.

He added that the IGP assured the public that justice would be done in the case, to protect the core values and ethics of the NPF.

Bamidele in the video said: “What’s my offense? The man started beating me to the extent he naked me, put me into naked. Look at my chest, my hands, everywhere injured.

“Because he asked me out, that I should befriend him. I said no because I’m a married woman. I cannot befriend you.”

She alleged that besides brutalising her, DCO Ajayi also brought out a Dane gun, and threatened to shoot her but for the intervention of other police personnel and civilians present at the scene.





“My writer was there, two constables and 10 civilians. After doing that, he now went and brought out a Dane gun. He said he would gun me down. The civilian now took me out telling me that I should run away. I said no. If he wants to kill me he should,” she said.