IGP launches portal for Nigerians to report stolen vehicles

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has commissioned the digitized Central Motor Registry (CMR) Command Centre at the Force Headquarters, Abuja which is domiciled at the Department of Information and Communication Technology.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “this is in line with the IGP’s quest to ensure a digital environment for policing the country for robust and more proactive measures in crime prevention, investigation, and prosecution.

It stated that the newly digitized Central Motor Registry Command Centre would make it possible for members of the public to report vehicles stolen from as far back as 1st January, 2018, and yet-to-be-recovered to input the vehicle details on the online platform to serve as a reliable data point for the possible recovery of the vehicle.

It added that the platform would also process motor vehicle information to support police operations and efforts toward enhancing national security.

According to the statement: the digitization of the CMR is complete with two Command Centres in Abuja and Lagos, 37 CMR Information Centres across the country and in the Federal Capital Territory, 200 e-Enforcement Operational patrol vehicles with automatic number plate recognition on each vehicle as part of the first batch.

It quoted the Inspector-General of Police as urging Nigerians and other residents in the country to take advantage of the platform to upload their vehicle information on the website with effect from Wednesday, December 7, as a security step for preventing it from being stolen and re-registered.