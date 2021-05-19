IGP launches ‘Operation Restore Peace’ in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday launched a new special security action plan, code-named “OPERATION RP” in the South-South region of the country targeted towards ending insurgency activities in the zone.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, CP.

He explained that the special Operation flagged off at the Sharks Football Stadium, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State by the IGP’ was a continuation of the implementation process of the special operation in the country.

According to the statement, the Police boss noted that the operation in the South-South region was also targeted at stemming the tide of violent attacks and breakdown of law and order, and contain the heightened threats to lives and property occasioned by the secessionists’ activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and other criminal elements in the region.

The IGP condemned the increased cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cult-related violence, economic sabotage and other threats to public safety bedevilling the region.

According to the IGP, “these crimes are in addition to series of violent attacks on security personnel and formation in the region.

The Nation’s Police Chief, however, expressed the utmost belief that the new special operation action plan would re-order and stabilize security in the South-South region, stating that the personnel deployed for the operation have been charged to courageously and fiercely defend themselves and innocent citizens as well as critical national infrastructure against any arms-bearing criminal group or elements.

The IGP appreciated the State Governor, Chief (Dr) Nyesom Wike, other South-South Governors, traditional rulers, community leaders, religious leaders and other state actors in the region, for their individual and collective efforts toward supporting the Police and the law enforcement community in achieving a safe, secure and peaceful south-south region.

He assured that the new special operation would provide an all-inclusive front to confront criminal elements, take the battle to their doorsteps and re-order the cherished national values of peace and unity in the region.

The IGP’ who enjoined citizens in the South-South region to give full support to security personnel throughout the period of the operation and beyond re-affirmed that the operation would be people-driven, human-right focused but ruthless on criminal elements.

The State Governor, represented by his Deputy, affirmed the zero tolerance of the State Government to crimes and criminality in Rivers State and commended the IGP for the initiative and pledged the support of the State Government to the success of “Operation Restore Peace” in the State, the South-South region and the country at large.

Recall that the IGP launched a similar exercise in Enugu State on Tuesday to take care of the South-East zone.

