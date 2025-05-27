IGP hosts AGF, advocates strategic national security funding

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday received the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Babatunde Ogunjimi, and his entourage at the IGP Smart Conference Room, Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The courtesy visit, which had in attendance the force management team and other senior officers, was aimed at strengthening synergy between the Nigeria Police Force and the Office of the AGF particularly in the area of strategic national security funding.

In his address, the AGF acknowledged the critical role of the Nigeria Police Force in maintaining internal security and emphasised the need to provide the Force with the necessary financial support to fulfil its responsibilities effectively.

The AGF reiterated the statutory mandate of his office in managing public finances and affirmed his commitment to exploring avenues for increased national security funding for the Nigeria Police Force, stating that with adequate resources, continuous collaboration, and effective synergy, the goal of building a more efficient Police Force of our dream can be achieved.

In his response, the IGP expressed appreciation for the visit and recognised the pivotal role the AGF plays in the financial stability of government institutions.

The IGP commended the AGF’s dedication to accountability and fiscal responsibility, noting that the visit provided a unique opportunity to discuss the usual financial challenges facing the Force.

The IGP further emphasised that without sufficient and sustainable funding, the Force cannot meet the increasing demands of modern policing and expressed confidence that the AGF would champion necessary reforms to strengthen the funding of police operations nationwide.

The IGP reaffirmed the resolve of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians, noting that improved collaboration with key institutions like the office of the AGF is essential to achieving a well-resourced and highly motivated police force that meets the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

