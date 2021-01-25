IGP has not ordered probe on me, says Apostle Suleman

The President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has said that there is no such thing as a probe ordered by the Inspector General of Police on him.

Apostle Suleman made the reaction after media reports emerged on Monday that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ordered a probe over an allegation that he (Apostle Suleman) was sleeping with the wife of one Pastor Mike Davids, threatening the pastor’s life and denying the pastor access to his children.

The wife in question was named as Pastor Faith Edeko, who leads the Omega Fire Ministries branch in Utako, Abuja. Her husband, Pastor Davids, is said to have left the Apostle Suleman’s church.

However, in his reaction, Apostle Suleman tweeted on Monday: “IGP orders probe on me?where, when?.maybe my ghost. just reading stories now. Please discard..

“There is no such thing..

“Bad press really sells fast.”

Here is the tweet:

IGP orders probe on me?where,when?.maybe my ghost.

just reading stories now.

Please discard..

There is no such thing..

Bad press really sells fast. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) January 25, 2021

