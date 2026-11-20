The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has emphasised the importance of sports to cordial relationships between the police and other security agencies.

The police boss placed emphasis on Thursday in Lagos during the opening ceremony of the 1st Olatunji Disu Judo Championship 2026 at the Ikeja Police Station.

IGP Disu stated that personnel of the different security agencies and forces now take their grievances to the mats and other sporting facilities.

The police boss said, “Sport plays a vital role in policing. It engages our young people productively, strengthens the relationship between the Police and the community, and promotes peace and unity.

“Judo has been a part of my life long before the uniform and the rank. It taught me discipline when I was young. It taught me humility in victory and courage in defeat. It taught me respect for my opponent, control of my strength, and the value of falling and rising again.

“Those lessons have followed me throughout my career in the Nigeria Police Force, and they continue to guide me today as IGP.

“That is why I speak about Judo with conviction. I know what it does to a person, because I have lived it.

“Judo, in particular, teaches discipline, courage, respect, and fairness. These are the same virtues that promote justice, equity, and peaceful coexistence.

“They are values our society needs today more than ever. One of the strategic objectives of my administration is to promote sports within the force as a tool for physical fitness and mental alertness. A fit and mentally alert officer is better prepared for the demanding task of policing our nation effectively.

“Beyond fitness, sport helps us bridge the gap between the Police and the people. I have always maintained that the citizens are our bosses. Events like this bring us closer to them and help us rewrite a positive narratives.

“Judo is also a powerful tool for redirecting youthful energy. In the face of youth restiveness, social vices, and crime, it offers healthy competition, builds character, and prepares our young people to face life with courage, humility, and a sense of duty.

“I remain deeply committed to supporting youth engagement through Judo and to the overall development of the sport across Nigeria.

“I want the next generation to gain from Judo what I gained from it. For over nine decades, the Nigeria Police Force has set the pace for sports and recreational development in this country.

“Our achievements in Judo have been powered by partnership between the Police and the public. The Force cannot do it alone, and every partnership for the growth of Judo is welcomed.”