Ahead of the general elections, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, on Thursday, flagged off the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) National women and youths sensitization summit on peaceful, free and fair polls.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Spokesperson CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the summit with the theme ‘Ensuring Secured and Safe Atmosphere for Nigerian Women and Youths during Election Proce” dissected the roles of the electorates, particularly women and youths.

It stated that the summit urged cooperation with personnel of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies engaged in election security management for robust security before, during, and after the 2023 general elections.

According to it, the IGP commended the initiative of the PCRC National Chairman, Alhaji Mogaji Ibrahim and the PCRC National Executives while urging them to use their platform to improve security at the grassroots level while working to empower local communities to work in tandem with the NPF in ensuring their safety and security and to create a more secure environment for everyone.

The statement added that the IGP also addressed the previous batch of Police Constables who have been trained in weapons handling, police tactics/techniques, human rights standards in arrest/detention/search of persons or vehicles, and public order management by the NPF peacekeeping office.

According to it, the personnel conducted a brief demonstration of the contemporary techniques for crowd control and intervention in the event of public disorder which they have learned in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

While reiterating his vision for a Police built on the tenets of training and retraining, the Inspector-General of Police charged the officers to employ their training judiciously with a huge dedication to duty so as to ensure that the 2023 General Elections security management is effectively handled at every level, particularly at the grassroots, the statement added.

