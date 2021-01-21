IGP flags off 200,000 motorcycle acquisition loan scheme for policemen in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Thursday, flagged off an acquisition scheme for 200,000 units of motorcycle for policemen at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Adamu said the scheme, being implemented through the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society, was in collaboration with ROT-SHADE GLOBAL RESOURCES LIMITED as part of welfare package for the personnel of the Force n a bid to boost their morale.

The IGP listed some welfare packages to include the promotion of officers, a housing scheme for junior officers and the provision of loans at affordable rates.

He urged beneficiaries of the motorcycle loan scheme to take advantage of the opportunity to abide by terms and conditions of the package.

In his remarks, Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Cooperative, AIG Aminu Saleh, said the partnership granted a three and half year consumer loan of N1 million for the rank and files and N1.5 million to senior officers that are willing to buy the company’s motorcycle at a unit cost of N280,000.

He said the balance was for the beneficiaries to invest in profitable ventures for their wellbeing.

On his own, the Chairman of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, a retired IGP, Suleiman Abba, said the 200,000 of the units of motorcycles was a demonstration of the commitment of the IGP to the welfare of officers and men of the force.

He explained the acquisition of the motorcycles as a partnership between members of the Cooperative Society of the Nigeria Police Force and Rot Shade Global Resources Ltd a private limited liability company.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of ROT-SHADE GLOBAL RESOURCES LIMITED, Dr Bolufemi Rotimi, stated security remained at the centre of a peaceful society and accelerated development.

He said the initiative is designed to bring personal financial and logistic assistance to the policemen and women working assiduously to ensure a secure society, especially in rural areas, where their movements are subjected to risk and hardship.

The beneficiaries of the motorcycles at the cost of N280,000 are mainly junior officers who had signed to obtain loans of between N1,000 000 and N1.5 million for its purchase from the Cooperative Society with a repayment period of three and half years.

Some of the loan beneftiaries are Messrs Uwaezughozi Nwachukwu N620,000, Haruna Bakori N900,000, Yakubu Komi, Saidu Alhassan, Babe Bako and Lydia Onuh.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

IGP flags off 200,000 motorcycle acquisition loan scheme for policemen in Abuja

Nigeria Recorded 70 COVID-19 Deaths Last Week – Highest In Six Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 70 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in six months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 78 deaths reported in the 30th week of the pandemic (July 19 – July 25)…

IGP flags off 200,000 motorcycle acquisition loan scheme for policemen in Abuja