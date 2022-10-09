IGP ends six-day tour of six Northern states, assures personnel of sustainable drives to protect citizens

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Sunday, concluded a 6-day duty tour of 6 Northern states where he commissioned state-of-the-art projects completed by his administration.

This was contained in a statement made available to news in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Ademuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the projects commissioned included modern police stations with barracks attached to them, renovation of vital police infrastructures such as police training schools, buildings for the tailoring department and the band section among others.

It stated that during the commissioning of the projects and engaging community stakeholders as part of a confidence-building exercise, the IGP and his team travelled by road and conducted patrols from Abuja to Kaduna; Kaduna to Kano; Kano to kazaure [Jigawa State]; Kazaure [Jigawa State] to Dandagoro [Katsina State]; Kano to Damaturu [Yobe State] [tranversing parts of Jigawa & Bauchi State]; Damaturu[ Yobe] to Benisheik [Borno State]; Benisheik to Maiduguri in Borno State.

According to it, “the Inspector-General of Police while assuring police officers of his administration’s commitment to entrenching sustainable drives for the protection of lives and property within the country, noted that a similar road trip to commission projects in the Southern part of the country will commence in earnest.

It added that the IGP equally reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to harness all means of improving the internal security architecture of Nigeria through better condition of service, rejigged Standard Operating Procedure and robust human/community relations.

