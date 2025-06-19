IGP Egbetokun warns against threats to national peace

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has warned individuals and groups threatening national peace that the police will take swift action against them.

Speaking at the commissioning of 40 tactical vehicles and a state-of-the-art police mechanical workshop in Abuja, the IGP emphasised that the police will proactively address security challenges.

The commissioned assets include 40 Panthera Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), three MRAP Armoured Personnel Carriers, four Sino Trucks Anti-Riot Water Cannons, and three Anti-Riot Deployment Barriers. These additions aim to enhance the operational capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, “This is not a routine commissioning – it is a strategic declaration. It is our clear response to the evolving threat landscape, and a firm demonstration of this administration’s resolve to reposition the Nigeria Police Force through the deliberate acquisition of mission-critical assets that enhance our readiness and resilience.

“These assets will be deployed strategically across all States of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The objective is clear: to increase our mobility, shield our officers, and reassure the Nigerian people of our unwavering ability to respond swiftly and decisively to threats.

“Today’s commissioning is one tactical piece in a broader transformation agenda. We are committed to building a Police Force that is intelligence-led, technology-driven, and service-oriented-fit Tor the complexities of 21st-century policing. This agenda is not aspirational – it is operational.

“Let it be known that the Nigeria Police Force is not retreating. We are not reactive. We are proactive. We are repositioning, reinforcing, and ready for the challenges ahead.

“These assets are not just machines – they are declarations of purpose. And to those who threaten the peace of this country, our message is simple: we are coming for you – strategically, swiftly, and without hesitation.

“Let it be known that the Nigeria Police Force is not retreating. We are not reactive. We are proactive. We are repositioning, reinforcing, and ready for the challenges ahead.

“These assets are not just machines – they are declarations of purpose. And to those who threaten the peace of this country, our message is simple: we are coming for you – strategically, swiftly, and without hesitation”.

He expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his visionary leadership and unflinching support for the reform and repositioning of the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking while commissioning the Ultra Modern Police Mechanic Workshop located at Dei-Dei, the IGP said, “This is a critical support unit of the Force which would ensure the optimal working condition of operational vehicles, enabling timely responses to emergencies and effective police operations”.

He stated that the modern workshop would maintain the operational readiness of all tactical and operational vehicles, minimising downtime and ensuring mobility during critical operations.