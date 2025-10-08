Latest News

IGP Egbetokun tasks new Police constables to uphold honour, patriotism

Jacob Segun Olatunji
Police constables

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has charged the 10,000 newly recruited Police constables to carry with them the values of honour, diligence, and patriotism that have been instilled during their course of their training at the various Police training institutions across the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin.

It stated that the Force has successfully passed out 10,000 newly trained constables, following the completion of their intensive training across various Police colleges and training institutions nationwide.

According to the statement, the Passing-Out-Parade (POP), which took place simultaneously across all designated training institutions, marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of the force to strengthen its manpower base and enhance operational capacity in line with global policing standards

It stated that Egbetokun commended their commitment and perseverance throughout the rigorous training processes.

The statement reads, “During their training, the recruits were exposed to modern policing standards, ethical values, and practical field operations designed to prepare them for the complex realities of 21st-century law enforcement.

“The curriculum emphasised community partnership, intelligence-led policing, respect for human rights, and the judicious use of authority, all aimed at promoting professionalism and public trust in policing.”

It explained that the passing out of the new set of constables formed part of the force’s strategic manpower development plan under the current administration, geared towards enhancing security presence, improving response capacity, and reinforcing public safety across the nation.

It further added that earlier in the year, a set of 10,000 constables passed out of various Police training institutions.

According to it, IGP Egbetokun reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to continuous training, welfare improvement, and institutional reforms that would sustain the gains of modern policing and ensure a safer and more secure Nigeria for all.

