IGP Egbetokun launches safe school initiative in Benue

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has launched the safe school initiative in Benue State.

The IGP during the launch of the program at the weekend in Makurdi equally inaugurated the state command’s school protection squad.

Represented by Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 4, Mr Zacharia Achinyan, the IGP said that the safe school initiative in Benue was borne out his commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of students and educational institutions.

He noted that the programme was imperative and enjoined educational authorities and community leaders to work with the Police and other security agencies, to ensure the safety of schools.

Egbetokun said, “The safe schools is where a culture of safety for our students, teachers, staff and our communities at large is ensured.

“Our schools are not only sanctuaries of knowledge, but also a nurturing ground for the future leaders of our country; this means that the security of our schools determines the security of our future.

“Therefore, they must be protected against all possible threats. In light of the foregoing, I have directed all Commissioners of Police within the zone to engage their various stakeholders in meetings to ensure that the safety of our schools is guaranteed.”

Egbetokun disclosed that the force would make use of modern technology and intelligence led policing to ensure proactive law enforcement presence around our schools.

“I urge our schools, parents, and communities, to work in consonance with law enforcement agencies, as we champion the cause of safety and wellbeing for all our children.

“We must invest our efforts, resources, and our hearts into fostering a culture of safety in our schools,” he said

Earlier in his address, the State Commissioner of Police, Emenari Ifeanyi said the title of the stakeholders’ forum was “strengthening security resilience and integration of host communities”.

Ifeanyi said the event was timely as Benue has faced security challenges like; cultism, robbery, kidnapping, child trafficking and most recent attacks being handled by the command.

“Benue state has many schools and we must not allow criminal minded individuals to take advantage of any situation to harm our children. Our children are our future and must be protected,” he said

The State Governor, Hyacinth Alia who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Deborah Aber said the state was doing everything possible to provide safe and secured learning environment.

Alia listed the launching of a special security operations, distribution of motorcycles and vehicles to support the conventional security agencies.

He also listed the construction of the state schools response centre for coordination emergency situations amongst others.

