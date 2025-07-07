IGP Egbetokun in Algiers for 13th AFRIPOL Steering Committee Summit

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, is currently in Algiers, Algeria, for the 13th Meeting of the AFRIPOL Steering Committee, taking place from July 7 to 8, 2025.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the Summit is being attended by Police Chiefs, senior law enforcement executives, and continental security stakeholders to address the growing complexities of terrorism, organised crime, and violent extremism across Africa.

It explained that IGP Egbetokun is attending in his dual capacity as Nigeria’s Chief of Police and the current Chairperson of the West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO), reaffirming Nigeria’s leadership in continental security co-operation and regional threat mitigation.

It further explained that the two-day session would feature critical briefings, including a report on the current situation of Transnational Organised Crime (TOC) across the continent; updates on the deployment and operationalisation of the AFSECOM communication system; and progress on the development of AFRIPOL’s strategies on Counter-Terrorism (CT) and TOC.

It added that the Summit would also cover presentations on the ongoing AFRIPOL reform process, including engagements with AU policy organs and Member States, and outline preparations for the upcoming 14th Steering Committee Meeting and 5th AFRIPOL General Assembly.

The statement further added that IGP Egbetokun reaffirmed Nigeria’s strong commitment to dismantling criminal networks by advancing collaborative law enforcement strategies, intelligence sharing, and joint security operations.

According to it, “IGP Egbetokun emphasises the importance of modern technology, integrated communication platforms, and interagency task forces as pivotal to responding to cross-border threats.

“The IGP also calls for deeper legal harmonisation, improved officer training, and enhanced regional interoperability to effectively combat terrorism, cybercrime, trafficking, and organised criminal networks while reiterating that the battle against TOC cannot be won in isolation, but through unified purpose, coordinated action, and strategic cooperation.”

It added that amongst the attendees at the meeting are the Algerian Director-General of National Security, Ali Badaoui; members of the Central African Police Chiefs Committee (CAPCCO); members of the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (EAPCCO); other regional police organisations; as well as other Chiefs of Police.

The statement reaffirmed that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to supporting AFRIPOL’s mission and will continue to work with regional and international partners to promote peace, safety, and a secure Africa.

The IGP restated the Force’s resolve to actively contribute to multilateral efforts aimed at safeguarding communities and reinforcing Africa’s collective security infrastructure, the statement added.

