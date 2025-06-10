Metro

IGP Egbetokun hosts constitution review c’ttee on national security in Abuja

Jacob Segun Olatunji

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun on Tuesday, hosted the Constitution Review Committee on National Security at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The team which was led by Dr. Mabel Aderonke reportedly discussed legislative needs of agencies in the ongoing constitution review exercise.

ALSO READ: Eid-al-Adha: IGP felicitates Muslim ummah, calls for peaceful celebration

During the meeting held behind closed doors, the IGP emphasised improved funding, training, and welfare for police personnel for optimal performances.

The meeting sets the stage for the National Constitution Review Summit scheduled to hold in Abuja on 17th June this year.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article SEC launches sensitisation, SEC urges Nigerians to report suspected illegal investment schemes SEC directs companies to honour unclaimed dividend requests
Next Article Ibadan-based businessman, Lamidi Ajadi, is dead Ibadan-based businessman, Lamidi Ajadi, is dead

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×