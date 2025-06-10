IGP Egbetokun hosts constitution review c’ttee on national security in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun on Tuesday, hosted the Constitution Review Committee on National Security at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The team which was led by Dr. Mabel Aderonke reportedly discussed legislative needs of agencies in the ongoing constitution review exercise.

During the meeting held behind closed doors, the IGP emphasised improved funding, training, and welfare for police personnel for optimal performances.

The meeting sets the stage for the National Constitution Review Summit scheduled to hold in Abuja on 17th June this year.