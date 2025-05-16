IGP Egbetokun harps on global collaboration, data sharing to tackle transnational crimes

‎

‎The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has reiterated the need for enhanced global and local collaboration among law enforcement agencies and stakeholders in the fight against transnational organised crimes.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, IGP Egbetokun stated this during a high-level engagement with other world police leaders at the ongoing World Police Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

‎It pointed out that the IGP emphasised the critical role of intelligence-led policing, real-time data sharing, and inter-agency cooperation to tackle transnational crimes which transcend borders.

According to it, IGP Egbetokun noted that as criminal networks become more sophisticated and globally interconnected, policing responses must equally be proactive, collaborative, and technologically driven.

‎It further explained that while engaging various police leaders at the summit, the IGP commended the efforts of INTERPOL member states, acknowledging that their support and cooperation have been instrumental in the notable achievements of INTERPOL NCB Nigeria, particularly in the dismantling of several transnational crime syndicates operating across West Africa and beyond.

‎It added that the Nigeria Police boss highlighted recent joint operations facilitated through INTERPOL frameworks that have led to the interception of wanted persons, trafficking networks, and cybercrime rings. The IGP affirmed Nigeria’s continued commitment to international policing cooperation and pledged the support of the Nigeria Police Force in promoting global security and public safety.

The statement said that the summit which came to end with a grand dinner was attended by notable dignitaries including the Inspector-General of Police Federal Republic of Nigeria, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun ,Vice President of INTERPOL Africa, AIG Garba Baba Umar (Rtd.); the Commissioner General of the Ethiopia Police, Demelash Michael Weldeyes; the Senegalese Inspector-General of Police, General Mame Seydou Ndour; and several other African IGPs. , the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri; CP Uche Ifeanyi, Director of the Nigeria Police National Cybercrime Centre (NCCC); among other global and regional security leaders.

