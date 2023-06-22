The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, decorated newly promoted senior police officers with their new ranks on Thursday amidst cheers from their families, friends, and professional colleagues.

A total of 38 senior police officers were decorated, including Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) Bala Ciroma and Frank Emeka Mba. The remaining officers include 14 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and 22 Commissioners of Police.

The decoration exercise followed the recent promotion approved by the Police Service Commission based on merit, requisite experience, years of dedicated service, and academic records.

Related Posts No Content Available

The Inspector-General of Police congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to carry out their new responsibilities in accordance with the rule of law and citizens’ expectations. He urged them to demonstrate exceptional critical thinking ability, sound professional judgment, and high strategic management and operational capacity. He emphasized that all their actions and decisions would be held accountable.

The immediate past IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, also congratulated the newly decorated senior police officers and urged them to justify their new ranks in their new areas of responsibility.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr Akon Etim, the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, and other members of the National Assembly.

Also present were IGP Usman Alkali Baba (Rtd.), Defence Attachés to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, the Force Management Team, serving and retired senior police officers, families of the promotes, and other dignitaries.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Nigeria’s economy needs prayer — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to…

EXCLUSIVE: DSS recovers 18 bags of currency, documents from Emefiele’s Lagos residence





No fewer than 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of…

Ladies should have between N5m to N10m before getting married — BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to…

Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in…

GWR: Chef Dammy plans to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to…

TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old Senegalese striker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has agreed to personal terms with Villarreal’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of…