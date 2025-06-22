IGP Egbetokun bags Silent Heroes Award for lofty achievements in Police system

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, is among 41 distinguished Nigerians who received the Silent Heroes Award held at the weekend in Abuja.

According to the organisers of the awards, Silent Heroes Awards Initiative, the IGP has silently changed the narratives in crime fighting with the establishment of the Special Intervention Squad, massive rehabilitation of police barracks across the country, and the upgrading of police infrastructure within a very short period.

“The IGP was awarded for his magic wand against armed robbery and kidnapping across the country.”

The award was received on his behalf by the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

It stated that “One of the star projects inaugurated by the Police boss, which stands him out is the commissioning of the Nigerian police resource centre in Jabi Abuja and other projects within Abuja and other police formations in Lagos and other states.”

According to it, “Under IGP Egbetokun’s leadership, the Nigeria Police Force has recorded significant successes in crime reduction, including the arrest of 30,313 suspects and the recovery of 1,984 firearms and 23,250 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, over 1,581 kidnapped victims have been successfully rescued.”

“IGP Egbetokun has emphasized the importance of intelligence-led policing, which has led to notable achievements, including the rescue of over 300 kidnapped victims and the arrest of over 10,000 suspects in connection with various crimes across the country in just three months.”

“The Police force has implemented community policing initiatives, fostering better collaboration between the police and local communities, enhancing trust and cooperation. This approach has contributed to improved security and public safety.”

“He has also introduced reforms aimed at repositioning the Nigeria Police Force for operational excellence and public trust. These reforms include the adoption of modern technology and intelligence-gathering techniques to improve response to security threats.”

“The Police Force, under Egbetokun’s leadership, has emphasized institutional integrity, with notable officers being recognized and rewarded for their gallantry, professionalism, and integrity in service. The annual Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation Ceremony is one such initiative that promotes merit and excellence within the force.”

