IGP Egbetokun approves reactivation of tinted glass permits issuance nationwide

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the immediate reactivation of the issuance of Tinted Glass Permits (TGP) nationwide through a secure and user-friendly digital platform available at https://www.possap.gov.ng.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement explained that this decision was made “in response to widespread public complaints about the harassment of motorists over the use of tinted windows and reflects the need for a clear, transparent, and accountable process for regularizing factory-fitted tinted glass on vehicles.”

According to the statement, “With modern automobiles increasingly manufactured with tinted windows, it has become essential to provide a standardized system that accommodates legitimate use while ensuring public safety.

“Tinted vehicles have often been exploited for criminal purposes, including kidnapping, armed robbery, ‘one-chance’ scams, and other forms of banditry.

“Their use hampers police visibility and impedes effective law enforcement, thereby contributing to public insecurity.”

The statement further explained that the reactivation of the permit system is a strategic move to identify lawful users, such as individuals with medical requirements or members of the security community, while preventing misuse for criminal activities.

It added that the new policy would enhance police investigative capabilities and strengthen national security efforts.

According to the statement, “Applicants can now process their permits online, with identity verification integrated through the National Identification Number (NIN) and Tax Identification Number (TIN), alongside biometric capture and background checks.

“The system also features QR-coded digital permits, with a streamlined processing timeline of 72 hours.”

It added that, to ensure a smooth transition, a 30-day grace period has been approved—effective from May 1, 2025—within which motorists are expected to comply.

It stated that enforcement would commence at the end of this period.

The statement also pointed out that officers found engaging in unprofessional conduct, such as extortion or harassment during enforcement, would be decisively dealt with in accordance with extant disciplinary procedures.