The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has aligned himself with the calls for community policing, submitting that it is in line with the new vision of the Nigeria Police.

Egbetokun made this known during a courtesy call on Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Senator Lekan Balogun at his Alarere residence in Ibadan.

He noted that the new vision of the Nigeria Police of community policing even demands more from the traditional institution as the closest authority to the people.

He remarked that Oyo State is very strategic when the issue of security is concerned because of its location and antecedents and the topmost hierarchy of the Force always engages in thorough search for the officer to be assigned as the helmsman of the Command in the State.

“We are always conscious of who to post here as the CP and we don’t just send anybody here, we look out for who can give effective policing to the state and we appreciate our father, the Olubadan and his Council for the maximum support you have been giving us.”

The IG further explained that the new vision of the Force would be service-driven, compliance with the rule of law, people-friendly, adequate response to crime occurrences, to improve the community re and take the Force to the next level. “To drive this vision, the roles of traditional rulers cannot be overemphasized and here I come to solicit Your Majesty’s understanding and support.

“Your Majesty, your roles are very critical to our new vision. Our officers will work closely with you, they will be coming to you from time to time for advice and information as the case may be. I implore Your Majesty to leave your doors open to them and together, with your cooperation and support, we will achieve our set objectives and goals of securing and protecting our dear country, Nigeria,” the Ag. IG further stated.

Earlier in his address, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun praised the Acting Inspector General of Police (Ag. IG), Kayode Egbetokun for his resolve on community policing which he described as the only sure way out of the nation’s security challenges.

The monarch gave this commendation during the visit of the IG to him in his Alarere residence where four members of the Olubadan Advisory Council namely Balogun of Ibadanland, Ashipa Balogun, Ekerin Olubadan and Ekerin Balogun, Obas Owolabi Olakulehin, Kolawole Adegbola, Hamidu Ajibade and Dada Isioye respectively and three of the Mogajis, Asimiyu Adepoju (Ariori), Isiaka Raji (Elegbaaowo) and Kayode Ogunsola (Anisere) joined him to receive the august visitor.

Speaking through the ‘Baba Kekere’, Sen. Kola Balogun, acknowledged the initiative of the new Nigeria Police boss to pursue the community policing strategy effectively through deployment of technology and motivation of the officers and men of the force by way of training and attention to their welfare.

A round peg in a round hole, Olubadan in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola said the Ag. IG “is the most perfect fit for the job at this period in the history of the country. Our IG is Enitan, he is a manifestation of abundance grace and mercy in view of what he has passed through in the force.





“You actually paid your dues. You cheated death on occasions, on two different occasions, you were denied your well deserved promotion to the position of Commissioner of Police, but, through the grace of God, you eventually reached the pinnacle of your career. That same grace will sustain and grant you huge success on this exalted seat”, the monarch added.

He also disclosed that the way and manner the new Police Command helmsman in Oyo State, Compol Adebola Hamzat set about his job on assumption of duty in the state some weeks ago showed his commitment to the new vision of community policing of the country stressing that “we have seen in him a competent and somebody interested in community policing. He has met with virtually all the critical stakeholders to share with them the new vision and that’s what’s expected of a newcomer worth his salt.

“Oyo is relatively peaceful, though, we have some pockets of security challenges, but, the CP has shown the capacity and capability to contain them since his arrival here for which we are very much grateful. The palace, I mean myself and my members of the Advisory Council, Mogajis and Baales will not relent in giving the Command all the necessary and needed cooperation and support to achieve the set-goal of securing the lives and property of our people,” Olubadan said further.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE