IGP Disu to serve as chief host of CCAN 2026 conference, awards

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, will serve as the Chief Host of the 2026 Annual Conference and Awards of the Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CCAN), bringing the nation’s security leadership to the forefront of critical conversations on safeguarding the 2027 general elections.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday by the association’s General Secretary, Peter Ireh.

According to the statement, the conference, scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in Abuja, comes at a crucial time as Nigeria intensifies preparations for the forthcoming elections amid growing concerns over fake news, information manipulation, electoral violence and other security threats capable of undermining democratic stability.

With the theme, “Navigating Security Challenges in the 2027 Election: The Role of the Media in Combating Fake News”, the conference will bring together security chiefs, media executives, journalists, policymakers and other stakeholders to examine emerging threats and strengthen collaboration towards peaceful and credible elections.

It explained that IGP Disu’s decision to serve as Chief Host underscored the importance of sustained engagement between security institutions and the media in addressing misinformation, promoting public confidence and strengthening national security.

It added that the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, would deliver the keynote address, drawing attention to the media’s responsibility in promoting information integrity, responsible journalism and democratic stability.

The statement further said that, speaking ahead of the conference, CCAN National Chairman, Festus Fifen, described the gathering as a timely intervention in Nigeria’s preparations for the 2027 elections, stressing that the battle against insecurity must also be fought in the information space.

According to him, “As we approach the 2027 general elections, the responsibility of securing Nigeria cannot be left to security agencies alone. The media has a critical role to play in ensuring that accurate information prevails over fake news, misinformation and narratives capable of triggering tension and threatening national peace.”

He added that the conference would provide an important platform for security agencies and media professionals to exchange ideas, strengthen professional relationships and develop practical approaches to combating information-related threats before, during and after the elections.

The statement further added that the conference would feature an awards presentation recognising individuals and institutions whose contributions have advanced national security, public service and professional excellence.