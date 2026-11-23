Amid growing political intolerance among the 22 registered political parties ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, will on Tuesday hold a strategic meeting with their leaders.

According to findings, those expected at the interactive session, scheduled to hold at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, are the national chairmen and secretaries of the political parties.

It was gathered that the interactive session would focus on addressing political violence, campaign-related violence, the destruction of campaign banners and other campaign materials, as well as the disruption of political campaigns and rallies by political thugs.

In recent times, there have been repeated cases of violence across states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Recall that the convoy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was not spared in the attacks that occurred in Abuja a week ago, during which more than 70 suspects were arrested.

However, President Tinubu issued a presidential directive for the immediate release of the arrested suspects.

The Force spokesperson, CSP Ani Ineidu, confirmed the story, saying it was part of the ongoing arrangements by IGP Disu to ensure violence-free elections in the country in 2027.