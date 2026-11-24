The Inspector General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has directed a thorough, impartial and evidence-based investigation into the deadly violence that occurred on Monday in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

During the violence at the political campaign rally, six persons lost their lives, and property worth several million naira was destroyed.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), CSP Ani Ineidu, the Force strongly condemned the incident.

It stated that the Force deeply regretted the loss of lives and injuries recorded and extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

According to the statement, “pleliminary Police reports indicate that six persons lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries.

While noting that the Force was aware of varying casualty figures circulating in the public domain, it assured that “an ongoing investigation will establish the verified number of casualties and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident”.

The statement further explained that IGP Disu directed the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, to immediately commence a thorough, impartial and evidence-based investigation into the incident.

According to it, “the investigation will establish the sequence of events, identify those responsible for the violence, and examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the deployment and conduct of Police personnel at the venue.

“Any officer found to have acted negligently, unlawfully or in breach of professional standards will face appropriate disciplinary action, while all persons found culpable of criminal offences will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The statement further reaffirmed that political differences, campaign rivalries or partisan interests must never be allowed to result in violence, intimidation, destruction of property or the loss of innocent lives.

It further added that, in response to the security situation, the Delta State Government had imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North Local Government Area, from 6pm to 6am daily, until further notice.

It also explained that the Delta State Police Command “is enforcing the directive and has intensified security measures to prevent further breakdown of law and order”.

According to it, the IGP had further ordered enhanced security deployment, intelligence-led operations, sustained patrols and rapid-response measures to protect lives and property, prevent further violence and restore normalcy to the affected communities.

It urged residents, community leaders, political actors, campaign organisations and their supporters to remain calm, comply strictly with the curfew and all lawful security directives, and refrain from spreading unverified information or inflammatory content capable of escalating tensions, adding that members of the public should cooperate with security agencies.

It also appealed to anyone with credible information, photographs, video recordings or other evidence that could assist the investigation to report through established police channels, assuring that appropriate measures would be taken to protect the confidentiality of information provided.

The statement reaffirmed that the Force remained committed to protecting lives and property, maintaining public order, safeguarding the democratic process and ensuring that all those found responsible for the violence would be brought to justice.