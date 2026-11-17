The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has ordered the immediate posting of 13 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and two Commissioners of Police (CPs) to new commands and departments.

The postings, contained in a police wireless message dated November 15 and signed by the Force Secretariat in Abuja, take immediate effect.

According to the message addressed to all zonal, state and specialised commands, Enyinnaya I. Adiogu was posted to Zone 4, Makurdi; Ibrahim Maikaba Balarabe to Zone 7, Abuja; Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe to Zone 17, Akure; and Regina Cosmas Udoette to Zone 16, Yenagoa.

At Force Headquarters, Clement Robert was named AIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Olusegun Eyitayo Omosayin was posted to head the Department of Training and Development, Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo moved to the Department of Operations, Martin O. Nwogoh to the Police Air Wing, and Ibrahim Gotan to the Force Intelligence Department (FID).

Others are Betty Enekpen Otimeyin, posted to the Maritime Command, Lagos; Ugobueze Ogbodo to the FCID Annex, Enugu; Taylor Lennox Olarenwaju to the Coordination (COOP) Office, Lagos; and Shetima Jauro Mohammed to the Border Patrol Force (BPF), Abuja.

The two CPs posted on higher-duty assignments are Gabriel Onyilo Elaigwu, named AIG in charge of Armament at the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, and Abbas Sule, named AIG in charge of Interpol, Abuja.

The message stated that officers on higher-duty postings should not wear the AIG rank and directed that the postings be handled by the Computer, Establishment and Records units.