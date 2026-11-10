IGP Disu decorates newly promoted senior police officers, urges professionalism

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, on Tuesday in Abuja decorated newly promoted senior police officers with their new ranks and urged them to be professional, responsible and accountable in their day-to-day activities.

IGP Disu also urged the senior officers to embrace integrity in the discharge of their duties, with zero tolerance for corruption, abuse of office and indiscipline.

According to him, “Within 90 days, each of you will submit to me a leadership plan for your command, department, formation or office under your charge.

“It must set out clear and measurable targets on integrity, welfare and public trust, and be tied to your specific mandate. I will review every plan and follow it up.”

The IGP also reminded the officers that promotion should not be seen merely as an achievement or reward but as an opportunity to shoulder greater responsibilities.

He pointed out that higher ranks came with increased expectations and accountability, noting that the officers would be closely monitored by their subordinates, the communities they served and the Nigerian public.

According to him, “Higher rank brings higher accountability, and the Force and the Nigerian people will hold you to it. I remember the day I received a new rank. The thought that stayed with me was not, ‘I have arrived.’ It was, ‘Now everybody is watching.’ Today, you stand where I once stood.”

He outlined three major responsibilities for the newly promoted officers, identifying integrity, the welfare and development of personnel, and public trust as the key pillars of effective leadership.

On integrity, he called for zero tolerance for corruption, abuse of office and indiscipline, urging the officers to lead by example rather than impose standards they were unwilling to uphold.

According to him, “Do not preach discipline while practising indiscipline. Your subordinates must see in you the best of the Force.”

He emphasised the importance of mentoring younger officers and ensuring the welfare of personnel under their command.

He counselled the senior officers to identify and develop promising junior officers while treating those serving under them with care and respect.

According to him, the quality of officers they nurtured and left behind would be an important measure of their leadership success.

“The true measure of your leadership will not be only what you achieve during your tenure, but the quality of officers you leave behind.”

On public trust, the IGP urged the newly promoted officers to play active roles in transforming the Nigeria Police Force into a professional, accountable, intelligence-led and people-oriented institution.

He explained that public confidence could only be earned through fairness, respect for human rights and prompt responses to the needs of citizens.

“Trust is not built in speeches; it is built at the counter, on the road and in the community through fairness, respect for human rights and a prompt response to the needs of the people. After all, they say the definition of policing is the protection of human rights,” he added.

IGP Disu also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the families of the newly promoted officers, recognising the challenges associated with police service, including long working hours, distant postings and missing important family occasions.

He noted that the sacrifices of their loved ones often went unnoticed, despite playing a significant role in supporting their careers.

He urged the officers to share the moment of celebration with their families, stressing that the achievement also belonged to those who had stood by them throughout their professional journeys.